Man Gets 2 Years in Prison After Shooting in Restaurant

CASPER – The man who shot inside the Santa Fe Southwest Grill restaurant in September will be going to prison for two years following his sentencing hearing Monday.

James Vickers appeared before U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl Monday afternoon in Casper for his sentencing. He originally pleaded guilty to the charge of being a felon in possession of a handgun, a charge issued following several felony charges he faced in Sweetwater County following the incident at the restaurant. However, those charges were dismissed after federal prosecutors filed the felon in possession of a firearm charge. Vickers was removed from the Sweetwater County Detention Center shortly after the Sweetwater County charges were dismissed.

Vickers faced up to 15 years in prison for the charge, but was sentenced to 24 months in custody and another three years of supervised probation following release.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to court documents filed in Sweetwater County, Vickers entered the Santa Fe Southwest Grill restaurant Sept. 9 armed with a 9mm handgun and a .38 revolver. The Rock Springs Police Department received a weapons call at 12:40 p.m. regarding Vickers. Employees evacuated between 25 and 30 restaurant patrons and by 12:43 p.m., dispatchers received reports of shots fired in the restaurant.

The RSPD, supported by area law enforcement, arrived and Vickers willingly surrendered himself to them. Vickers told officers he was a methamphetamine addict and had used the drug a few days before arriving in Rock Springs. Vickers claimed he was defending himself against unknown men he thought were attacking him. Officers noticed Vickers could not sit still and continually moved his jaw in a back and forth motion. Restaurant patrons interviewed by police said they thought he was tweaking when they watched his actions. A search of Vickers’ vehicle revealed substances suspected to be anabolic steroids and marijuana.