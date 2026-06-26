Man Injured from Balcony Jump, Gets Arrested in RS

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department arrested a man early Friday morning following an alleged disturbance on Gateway Boulevard that involved him jumping from a second floor balcony of a motel.

According to the RSPD, officers were dispatched to a disturbance call shortly after 3 a.m. Friday to Motel 8 on Gateway Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man who had climbed over the second story barricade and jumped to the ground, which resulted in severe injuries. The RSPD says officers requested EMS assistance and restrained the man due to his erratic behavior.

During their investigation, officers located alleged controlled substances and drug paraphernalia in the man’s motel room. After medical evaluation and treatment, the man was arrested and charged with Breach of Peace; Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance in Powder or Crystalline Form, First Offense; and Person Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.

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The man’s name was withheld from the RSPD’s release.