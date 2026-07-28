Man Sentenced After 2025 Pursuit in Green River

CHEYENNE — A man who led officers on a high-speed chase in Green River was sentenced in federal district court for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Cameron Justin Agee, 31, was sentenced to 30 months in prison with three years supervised probation after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was indicted March 18 and pleaded guilty May 7.

Court documents state that a search warrant was being executed in a Green River residence July 3, 2025 when officers encountered Agee, who had an active arrest warrant. As officers approached Agee in his vehicle, Agee reversed into an unmarked state vehicle and fled from the scene at a high rate of speed. He threw two loaded .22-caliber pistols from his vehicle near the intersection of Indian Hills Drive and Shoshone Avenue before returning to the original location and surrendering to police. One of the weapons was reported stolen.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Agee had already had a 2017 burglary conviction in Wyoming and multiple felony convictions in Utah, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case with assistance from the Green River Police Department, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Elmore prosecuted the case.