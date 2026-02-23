Man Sentenced to Life in Sweetwater County Dies in Prison

CHEYENNE — A Wyoming man who was sentenced to life in prison nearly 50 years ago has died.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections said Charles Lopez died while at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. Lopez was sentenced in Sweetwater County to life in prison by District Court Judge Kenneth Hamm for second-degree murder on March 15, 1976. Lopez was born Jan. 12, 1946.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of Lopez’s death. The WDOC will not release protected health information.