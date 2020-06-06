Manila High Junior, Brody Schofield Is Crowned Golf Champion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Yesterday, June 4, the Utah Section PGA hosted the Utah High School Spring Individual Championship at Rose Park Golf course, where Brody Schofield of Manila, Utah accomplished his goal of winning a state title, finishing with a (+4) 76!

Brody Schofield’s golf journey started years ago after he watched Phil Mickelson in the 2015 Masters Tournament.

“I thought to myself, this is something I want to do,” said Schofield.

In 2016, Brody watched his sister Kaity win a state golf title. Following in her footsteps has been one of his biggest goals ever since.

Brody with his family, after winning the championship.

From Left: (Parents) Jay and Jessica Schofield, Brody Schofield, (Sister) Kaity Schofield, (Grandparents) Cindy and Les Schofield Courtesy Photo

While living in a town without a golf course, Schofield had to find creative ways to practice. He often travels the hour to Green River to work on his golf game or practices on a simulator at home. He even practices in cow pastures occasionally. That’s dedication.

“After a couple of years, I knew that golf was my sport so my parents supported me and got me a simulator so I can practice in the winter and during summer. Without my family, I could not have done what I have done,” explained Schofield.

Being surround by family and friends while becoming the 1A Boys Spring Individual Champion was a picture-perfect moment for Schofield.

When I looked at the scoreboard and saw that I had won, it was a feeling that I had never felt, it was like a weight was lifted off my shoulders. It was just super humbling and to have my family there watching was just the best thing in the world. They are the main reason for my success in the sport. -Brody Schofield

With a championship under his belt, Schofield plans to continue competing in the game he loves. He’ll be playing in another tournament this summer. He hopes to improve his game and repeat his success next year.