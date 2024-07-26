Mannikko Excited About New Role with Hospital Foundation

ROCK SPRINGS – The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation is under new leadership under Kayla Mannikko, who started her new role July 16.

Prior to being hired as the new executive director of the foundation, Mannikko was with the YWCA as its development director.

“I’ve been in nonprofits pretty much my whole career,” she said.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The hospital foundation is a nonprofit organization that was started in 2006 in assist the hospital’s initiatives through grant-based funding and fundraising. The organization’s key event is the annual Red Tie Gala. The foundation has grown significantly over the years, starting from an organization that would buy clocks and wheelchairs for the hospital to now being involved in a major building project and assisting the hospital in acquiring state-of-the-art equipment.

Mannikko said the position wasn’t something she was initially planning to apply for, but was contacted by three different people who told her she should consider it. after submitting the application and going through the first interview, she quickly realized it was a position she could thrive in. She said the job offers a healthcare aspect to it that goes beyond the usual nonprofit work of fundraising and meeting with potential donors. She said the hospital foundation can help ensure residents have access to exceptional healthcare.

Mannikko said she plans to increase the foundation’s donor base and strengthening its brand recognition amongst residents.

“A lot of people don’t know we have a foundation,” Mannikko said.

Mannikko has previous experience in healthcare. She graduated high school with a CNA license and worked in a memory care unit in Greeley, Colorado, as well as worked in home healthcare with children who had brain injuries. In Sweetwater County, she worked for Young at Heart Senior Center, providing home healthcare.

During her first month at the foundation, Mannikko said she has received a lot of support from the foundation’s board of directors, as well as the hospital administration and CEO Irene Richardson.

“We are excited to welcome Kayla to our hospital. She is passionate about philanthropy and working with donors and giving back to the community.” Richardson said in an announcement posted on the hospital’s website. “I’m looking forward to working with Kayla to help advance healthcare in Sweetwater County.”

Justin Spicer, the a director for the foundation, also had praise for Mannikko.

““We had a wonderful group of highly qualified applicants, and we were pleased that Kayla rose to the top,” he said. “She has had extensive experience in Sweetwater County working in the nonprofit sector and her network is incredible. At this inflection point in the foundation’s history, I have great faith that Kayla is the right leader for us at this time.”

While planning for the next Red Tie Gala continues, Mannikko said the foundation also plans to host a casino night in October.