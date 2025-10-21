Manuel Alfonso Maestas Sr. (March 5, 1939 - October 19, 2025).

Manuel Alfonso Maestas Sr., 86, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Born on March 5, 1939, in Laramie, Wyoming, Manuel was the beloved son of the late Paul Maestas and Vera Mary Valdez.

Manuel was a dedicated husband, loving father, cherished grandfather, and esteemed community member. He exchanged vows with his devoted wife, Helen Abeyta, on July 17, 1971, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Together they built a life filled with love, family, and shared memories.

Manuel served his country with pride in the U.S. Army during the Cold War. His service instilled in him a lifelong passion for history and military subjects. After his honorable discharge, he embarked on a long career as a truck driver, retiring in 2009. His interests included spending time with his grandchildren, reading, telling stories, fishing, woodworking, horseback riding, and listening to old and classical music.

Manuel attended schools in Laramie and Rock Springs, developing a deep connection with his community over the years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Maestas, and his two daughters, Patricia Guinn and April Dittman, one son, Manuel Maestas Jr. and wife Dusty all of Rock Springs. He was blessed with nine grandchildren: Devon Siegel and husband David, Vanya Dittman and fiance Gabriel Adams, Julisha Munson, Juanita Elrod, Carson Elrod, Leia Maestas, David Maestas, Skylar Coleman, and nine great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gilbert Maestas, his sisters Viola and Josie Maestas, and his son Matthew Murphy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 27, 2025, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services. Military Honors and Graveside Services, followed by interment, will take place at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family invites friends and loved ones to leave condolences and memories at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Manuel had a huge heart and will be dearly missed by all who knew him, as his legacy of love, kindness and dedication continues to inspire those he leaves behind.