Manuel Antonio Redondo Cuesta (April 17, 1943 – February 8, 2026)

Manuel Antonio Redondo Cuesta, 82, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at his home in Green River.

Born on April 17, 1943, in Asturias, Spain, to the late Joaquin Redondo and Manuela Cuesta, Manuel’s journey was marked by his dedication to family, work, and community. He resided in Green River, for many years, where he lived a full and vibrant life.

Manuel was united in marriage with the love of his life, Maria Ornelas, on July 12, 1988, in Green River. Their marriage, spanning nearly four decades, was a testament to enduring love and devotion.

Manuel dedicated 30 years of his life to working as a miner for Allied Chemical, until his retirement in June 2005. His work ethic and commitment were exemplary, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew him. Prior to his career in mining, he served his country with honor as a member of the Spanish Army for two years.

An avid outdoorsman, Manuel found great joy in hunting, fishing, hiking, and camping. These interests not only connected him with nature but also provided cherished memories with family and friends, bonding over shared adventures and laughter.

Manuel is survived by his beloved wife, Maria Redondo of Green River; their three sons, Joaquin Redondo and his wife Christie of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Manuel Redondo Jr. and his wife Bobby of Elisnore, Missouri, and Eloy Fierro of Green River. He also leaves behind one brother, Luis Redondo and his wife Urina of Asturias, Spain; as well as seven grandchildren: Amber Parish (Cody), Joaquin Redondo Jr., Javier Redondo, Emilio Redondo, Manuel Redondo III, Marlea Redondo, and Jordan Redondo. Additionally, he is remembered by his three great-grandchildren, Hallie Parish, Axle Parish, and Hernan Redondo, along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Manuel was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Juan Redondo and Ceferino Redondo.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 13, 2026, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, located at 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Graveside services and interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery.

Manuel’s spirit will be eternally cherished in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His legacy of love, dedication, and kindness will continue to inspire future generations.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.