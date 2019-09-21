Marceilla Sorenson (January 14, 1941 – September 20, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — Marceilla Sorenson, 78 of Green River Wyoming passed away September 20, 2019 at the Mission of Castle Rock Care Center with her loving family by her side. She was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the past 18 years and former resident of Barstow, California and Aurora, Colorado.

Marceilla was born January 14, 1941 in Edmond Oklahoma, the daughter of Midder and Nora (Brumley) Moore.

She attended schools in Newport, Arkansas and was a graduate of Barstow Adult Evening High in 1976.

She married Clifford Sorenson in Las Vegas, Nevada February 16, 1959.

Marceilla was a retired teacher’s aide and homemaker, loving wife, mama, grandma and G-ma.

She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, grandchildren, her children, great-grandchildren, Denver Broncos and making yummy food for her family.

Marceilla is survived by her husband Clifford of Green River, Wyoming, two sons; Clifford D. Sorenson and wife Debbie of Barstow, California and Anthony Sorenson and wife Kathy of Arvada, Colorado, one daughter; Rebecca Sorenson of Green River, Wyoming, three sisters; Carel Fiero of San Antonio, Texas, Maxine Roberson of Barstow, California and Diane Harris of Helendale, California, five grandchildren; Derek Sorenson, Dennis Sorenson both of Barstow, California, Nicholas Paulding and wife Chrissy of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Breanna Hanson and husband Steven of Green River, Wyoming and Brandon Sorenson and wife Maria of Arvada, Colorado and eight Great-Grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, four sisters; Desi Crabtree, Retta Van Grober, Lou Quearry and Nina Moore and grandson Jonathan Paulding.Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call Wednesday, one hour prior to services at the Vase Chapel. Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming immediately following.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.