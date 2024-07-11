Marcella Salazar (October 28, 1931 – July 9, 2024)

Marcella Salazar, 92, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, July 9, 2024. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Colorado.

She was born Wednesday, October 28, 1931, in Center, Colorado; the daughter of Roman and Josephine Garcia.

Marcella married the love of her life Leo Salazar November 10, 1947; he preceded her in death August 15, 1999.

Marcella was a devoted homemaker who cherished spending time with her family. She enjoyed listening to music; dancing; crocheting; traveling; chewing gum and eating her fair share of Cheerios.

She is survived by her son, John Garcia and wife Marian of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Edna Arndt and James of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter-in-law, Beatrice Salazar of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two brothers, Don Garcia of Center, Colorado, and Arthur Garcia of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Mabel Garcia of Omaha, Nebraska; 33 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Salazar; parents; two sons, Eligio Salazer; Gilbert Salazar; two daughters, Ruth Salazar; Bernadette Salazar; five grandchildren, JeriLee Black; Richard Arndt, Connie De Lohoz; Monica Salazar; Doug Martinez; one great-grandson, Skylar Martinez.

Cremation will take place; a mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2024 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2024 at the church. Graveside services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call the church one hour prior to services.

