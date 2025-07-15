Marcelle “Marcy” Durrans Iribarren (May 2nd, 1962 – July 8th, 2025)

Marcelle “Marcy” Durrans Iribarren, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully in her home on July 8, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 63 years old.

Marcy was born on May 2, 1962, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Lola De Anderson and Richard Durrans, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a vibrant, loving soul who touched the lives of everyone around her with her warmth, humor, and unshakable strength. She was known for her deep love of her family, her kindness, and her resilience through life’s challenges.

Marcy shared a lifelong love with her late husband John, and together they raised two children, AJ and Jocelyn, who were the center of her world. But it was in her role as Grandma Marcy that her heart truly shined. Marcy found great joy in the expanding love of her family. She warmly embraced AJ’s love, Selena, and her daughters Chloe, Brooklyn, and Tinsley, as well as Jocelyn’s love, Steven – all of whom she welcomed with an open heart as part of her own.

Marcy was an extraordinary grandmother. Her grandchildren, Jude and Jax, were her treasures. She celebrated every milestone, every laugh, and every hug as a priceless gift. Whether playing games or simply being a steady, loving presence, she gave them her whole heart. Her love for them was unconditional and unwavering, and it showed in every moment that they shared.

Marcy was known for her warmth, humor, and quiet strength. She had a way of making people feel truly seen and loved, and her nurturing spirit touched countless lives. She created a legacy of kindness and resilience that lives on in her children and grandchildren.

Marcy is survived by her loving siblings: Rocky Durrans, Denise Smith, Lane Durrans, Randi K Durrans, Ranae Price, David Durrans and Gordon Durrans. Her deep bond with her family and friends was evident in every part of her life.

Marcy’s strength, compassion, and enduring love will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, July 19th at 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 274 S 100 W, Hurricane, UT, where loved ones will gather to celebrate her life and legacy.