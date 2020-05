Cherylann : Graduating is a big accomplishment. What did High school give you? It’s given you the tools that will help you succeed moving forward into the next chapter of life.



You’re beautiful smart kind witty and full of life. Stay true to yourself and know that we are always here cheering for you. You’re an amazing young women who will do great things.



We are so very proud of all your accomplishments . We love you so very much.



Love mom and dad