Marci Biesheuvel (June 28, 1959 – October 14, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS – Marci Biesheuvel, 59, a resident of Rock Springs, WY passed away Sunday morning October 14 due to a car accident.

Marci was born to Gary and Karen McCallister on June 28, 1959.

She was an animal advocate taking in all kinds of creatures without exception and providing for them. She volunteered in spay and neuter clinics, homeless shelter events and ail needs events in Fort Collins with veterinarian Tom Welsh.

She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Marci was preceded in death by her grandparents and sister, Gerrianne Pineda.

She is survived by her parents Gary and Karen McCallister (Caroenter) children Justin (Carolina) Biesheuvel (Rock Springs) Sean (Jen) Biesheuvel ( Rawlins) Joel (Hollie) Biesheuvel sister Melinda (Steve) Cordova (Ogden) 11 grandkids many nieces and nephews, and her special companion Kevin Eden.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to GoFundMe account Litlbitoflove to care for the animals.

A memorial service will be held October 27 at 2 pm at 1317 South Avenue C , Cheyenne, WY.

A memorial service will also be held November 3 from 12-2 p.m. at the Young at Hearts Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs.