Marcy Coble (Feb. 8, 1958 – May 27, 2025)

Marcy Coble, 67, of Rock Springs passed away on May 27, 2025 after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on February 8, 1958 in Elmira, NY on a snowy day to J. Lewis and Marcella Packard. Marcy lived in Canton, PA from birth until she married the love of her life, her lobster, Bill Coble on June 14, 1980. Her husband was in the military and this led her on many journeys such as living in Berlin, Germany and traveling around the country to live in Colorado, Louisiana, and North Carolina. Yet roots were placed in Rock Springs.

She attended school in Canton, PA graduating with the class of 1976. She spent many years in Sweetwater County School District Number One as a paraprofessional until she retired.

She had a green thumb that was passed down to her daughter. She was complimented on her abundant and beautiful flowers. Las Vegas was a family favorite destination to eat delicious pizza from NYNY, attend many concerts, and go to shows. Great music was something she and her family enjoyed together. You could count on good tunes being played and many concerts attended together.

She was greeted by those who had left before her: parents J. Lewis and Marcella Packard, mother-in-law and father-in-law Bill and Shirley Coble, sister and brother-in-law Harm and Sue Larrabee, brothers John and Brad Packard, sister-in-law Jan Packard, niece Steph Mullen, nephews Kodiak Coble and Micah Garrison, and her sweet dogs and cats.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Bill Coble of Rock Springs; children Bill Coble (Sarah) of Bartlesville, OK, Amber Coble of Rock Springs; grandson Caidon Bryant of Bartlesville, OK; brother Gary Packard of Millersburg, PA; sister-in-law Dianne Garrison (Jerry) of Rock Springs, Keith Coble (Brinda) of Superior; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and very special friends. Her furry companions Gizmo, Maggie Mae, and Cooper miss her so very dearly.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, June 2, 2025 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway St #220, Rock Springs, WY.

Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.