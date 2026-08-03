Marcy Marie Skorup (May 26, 1953 - August 2, 2026).

Marcy Marie Skorup, 73, passed away surround by her family Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. She was a 53-year resident of Rock Springs, and former resident of California.

She was born May 26, 1953, in Minot, North Dakota; the daughter of Tony Sitter and Maggie Scheet Sitter.

Marcy married the love of her life David Skorup Feb. 14, 1979 in Rock Springs.

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A proud graduate of Fremont High School in Oakland, California, Marcy earned her bachelor’s degree in Communication from the University of Wyoming. She enjoyed a fulfilling career as a co-owner of Grubs Drive In spanning two decades, before retiring on Jan. 1, 2020.

Marcy was an active member of multiple organizations, including P.E.O, the American Legion, B.P.O. Elks No. 1611, and The Family Goodwill Ambassadors. Her passions included golfing, traveling, enjoying wine, and gathering with friends and family.

Survivors include her husband Dave Skorup of Rock Springs; her mother, Maggie Sitter of Rugby, North Dakota; daughter, Jennette Lewis of Cody; three brothers, Duane Sitter and companion Cindy Chesser of Oakland, California, Roger Sitter of Rugby, North Dakota, Ken Sitter and wife Sue of Rugby, North Dakota; one brother-in-law, Nick Skorup and wife Brenda of Raleigh, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Xavier Stover, Hannah, Bailey; one great grandson, Jaiden five nieces; six nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Tony Sitter; son, Tim Aschoff; and sister, Linda Thomasson.

Cremation taken place. A vigil service with rosary takes place at 4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2026 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 216 Broadway Street, Rock Springs. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in Marcy’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901, or Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 216 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Marcy’s warmth and kindness touched everyone who knew her, and she will be deeply missed by all.