Maren Gail Kneeland (November 7, 1943 – July 19, 2023)

Maren Gail Kneeland, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past five years and former resident of Lacey, Washington.

She was born November 7, 1943 in Los Angeles, California; the daughter of George Arthur Hunter Jr. and Joanne Lynk.

Mrs. Kneeland attended schools in Inglewood, California and was a 1961 graduate of Morningside High School. She earned her Bachelor’s of Art Degree in Education at Fresno State College.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married the love of her life Norman Kneeland July 9, 1965 Fresno, California and he preceded her in death February 24, 2023. They had two children in Carpinteria, California and enjoyed raising a family in sunny California.

Mrs. Kneeland loved teaching children with disabilities and being a hospice care provider in California. In later years she was the owner of “Kneeland Attorney Services” for five years and retired in 1991.

She enjoyed playing the guitar; singing worship music; knitting and working with technology.

Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Dian Smith and husband Robert of Idaho Falls, Idaho; one son, Kevin Bruce Kneeland and wife Heather of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Richard Bruce Hunter of Inglewood, California; seven grandchildren, Megan Knoerr and husband Joey, Amber Blair and husband Micah, Andrew Kneeland, Caleb Kneeland, Matthias Kneeland, Micah Kneeland, Noah Kneeland; two great-grandsons, Jasper Knoerr and Mikah Knoerr; seven cousins; four nieces; and two nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Norman Claire Kneeland; parents, George Arthur Hunter Jr. and Joanne Hunter and one sister-in-law, Judy Kneeland.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in the Riverview Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Maren’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com