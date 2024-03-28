Margaret Ann Bettolo (February 16, 1931 – March 25, 2024)

Margaret Ann Bettolo, 93, passed away Monday, March 25, 2024 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a lengthy illness. She was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

Margaret was born February 16, 1931 in Superior, Wyoming; the daughter of Richard Arkle and Ruth Johnson.

She attended schools in Wyoming and was a 1949 graduate of Superior High School.

Margaret married Robert Bettolo June 12, 1955 in Superior, Wyoming; he preceded her in death April 6, 2020 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Bettolo worked for Social Security Administration for 27 years until her retirement in 1993 as a Service Representative.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church, now known as Abundant Grace Ministries.

Margaret loved spending time with family more than anything; she also enjoyed camping, crocheting.

Survivors include three sons, Mark Bettolo and wife Sue of West Jordan, Utah; Richard Bettolo and wife Kris of Rock Springs, Wyoming; John Bettolo of Rock Springs; eleven grandchildren, Joey Bettolo and wife Devon; Kale Bettolo and wife Kate; Renee Bettolo and companion J. W. Weiss; Justin Bettolo and wife Felicia; Patrick Bettolo and wife Bethany; Eric Bettolo and wife Vanessa; Madison Champine; Brooke Bettolo and companion Paul Wulff; eleven great-grandchildren, Alexa; Ava; J.J.; Sophie: Emma; Jackson; Colton; Conner; Tynleigh; Kamri; Tatum; two nephews, Brent Bettolo and companion Leslie; Brad Bettolo and wife Kiera; one niece, Carla Pivic and husband Bruce; two great-nephews, Jefff Pivic and wife Emily; Tyler Bettolo; four great-nieces, Devon Berta and husband Zack; Lea Johnson and husband Kyle, Abby Bettolo and Jill Kim and husband Il.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, mother and father-in-law, maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents.

Following cremation; a celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2024 at Abundant Grace, 1515 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.