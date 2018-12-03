Margaret Ann DePoyster Perry (July 22, 1943 – November 30, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Margaret Ann DePoyster Perry, 75, passed away Friday, November 30, 2018 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a lengthy illness. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 40 years and was a former resident of Bellevue, Nebraska.

Mrs. Perry was born on July 22, 1943 in Lawton, Oklahoma, the daughter of Lewis Edward DePoyster and Lohrine Margaret Schernikow.

She attended schools in Bellevue, Nebraska and was a 1961 graduate of the Bellevue High School. Mrs. Perry also attended College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Nebraska for four years where she earned a Bachelors’ Degree in Radiology.

Mrs. Perry married Harold E. Perry on August 5, 1968 in Bellevue, Nebraska, they were married 50 years.

She worked as a Radiology Technician for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and Castle Rock Medical Center for a total of 40 years. Mrs. Perry also worked for Exam One providing insurance physicals for the last 5 years.

Margaret was the first tech to perform Bone Densities in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was also the head technician over the X-Ray Department for several years.

She was a member of the Elks Lodge, and the Radiologic Technologist Association.

Mrs. Perry enjoyed spending time with family, traveling to Oregon, hearing the ocean, loved the Wyoming Cowboys, her dogs Zeus and Tuffy, cats; Moe and Ethel.

Survivors include her husband; Harold E. Perry of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three daughters; Andi DePoyster of Denver, Colorado, Stacy Wagner and husband Jesse of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Emmy Nielsen and husband Thomas of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother; Jerry DePoyster and wife Jolynn of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one sister; Linda Anderson and husband Roger of Lincoln, Nebraska, two sisters-in-law; Karen Cushman and husband Keith of Shelbyville, Illinois, Carol Ann Bryars of Mobile, Alabama, one brother-in-law; Lyle Perry and wife Vickie of Trinity, Texas, six grandchildren; Amanda Williams, Kristina Garramone, Shelby Edwards, Dakota Edwards, Jordon Harbison, Charlei Nielsen, , four great-grandchildren; Bailey Williams, Hayden Garramone, Hudsen Garramone, Elliot Williams, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws; Lester and Edna Perry, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Cremation will take place and graveside services and inurnment will be held in the spring when the lilac’s bloom.

