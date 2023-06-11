Margaret Ann Jensen (July 30, 1946 – June 8, 2023)

Margaret Ann Jensen passed away in the early morning of June 8, 2023 in Rock Springs, WY.

She was born on July 30, 1946 in Malad City, ID, the daughter of Lorin and Hannah Harris.

Ann graduated from Provo High school with the class of 1964. She attended Brigham Young University graduating with her bachelors degree in elementary education in 1996, enabling her to work as a school teacher.

She met her husband Alan at age 15 at Huntington Beach, CA and they later married at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple at Los Angeles, CA on May 8, 1970. She was his best friend and buddy for their life only separated briefly due to military service. She was a sweet, kind, and loving companion.

Ann was a Temple ordinance worker in the St. Paul Temple and served as the primary and relief society president in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church. She had a strong testimony of her savior Jesus Christ all her life.

Ann was a licensed pilot, owning several airplanes and helped her husband build two airplanes. She enjoyed spending her time quilting, traveling in her RV and being with her dogs and family.

Survivors include her husband Alan Jensen of Rock Springs, WY; sons Jacob Jensen of Yuba City, CA, Benjamin Jensen of Rock Springs, WY; daughters Jennifer Jensen of Minneapolis, MN, Sarah Sonmor Wise of Buffalo, MN; grandchildren Isaac, Laura, Hannah, Sasha, Jason, Emmett, Alison, Lucas, Elijah, Wendell, Belinda, Axel and Cable.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lorin Harris and sisters Sharon Cloward and Brenda Harris.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3315 White Mountain Blvd, Rock Springs, WY. Interment will take place in Logan, Utah.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.