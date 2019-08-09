Margaret E. “Maggie” Riley (July 24, 1943 – August 6, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Margaret E. “Maggie” Riley, 76, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Missions as Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by her loving family.

She was a resident of Rock Springs for 43 years and is a former resident of Casper, Wyoming and Seminole, Oklahoma.

Ms. Riley was born on July 24, 1943 in Seminole, Oklahoma; the daughter of Arthur B. Henry and Letha Siler.

She attended schools in Casper, Wyoming and Rock Springs attaining her Beauticians and Realtors License.

Maggie married William Gene Riley on May 19, 1961 in Casper, Wyoming, and he preceded her in death on October 8, 2015 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was well versed in business, owning and operating many businesses in Sweetwater County including Brokerage Southwest which she opened 20 years ago, until her retirement in 2018.

Ms. Riley was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Maggie enjoyed spending time with family, friends and people in general. Her true passion was working. Maggie always loved the “high” of completing “the art of the deal”. She loved music, dancing and fresh brewed tea with lots of ice. She was an officer for the Sweetwater County Board of Realtors for several years.

Survivors include one son; Shannon Riley and wife Colette of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter Kelly Palmer of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two Brothers; Vernon Henry and wife Arlene of Casper, Wyoming, Thomas Henry and wife Connie of Stratton, Nebraska, one Sister; Faye Cole and husband Terry of Carlsbad, California, four Grandchildren; Kasey Riley, Chase Riley, Cooper Palmer and Alex Palmer, several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Riley, two brothers; Glen “Bullet” Henry and Arthur “Buzz” Henry.

Following Cremation, A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 am, Monday, August 12, 2019 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests that donations in Maggie’s memory be made to Wyoming Chapter of Alzheimer’s, 2232 Dell Range, Suite 101, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009, and to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

