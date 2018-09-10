Margaret Eva Gil (November 16, 1936 – September 8, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Margaret Eva Gil, 81, of Rock Springs, passed away September 8, 2018 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after a short illness.

She was born November 16, 1936 in Steep Falls, Maine, the daughter of William Meserve and Alice Ward Meserve.

She attended Deering High School in Portland, Maine, graduating with the class of 1954. She also graduated from Elim Bible Institute and College in Lima, NY in 1957.

Margaret married Joseph Gil on November 16, 1967 in Rock Springs. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2013.

She was a member of the Catholic Church and the Rock Springs Worship Center in Rock Springs.

She enjoyed reading, word search games, jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include daughters Rebecca Makepeace and companion Clint Kimsey, and Tracy Gil all of Rock Springs; step-daughter Carol Chirby and husband Tim of California; step-sons David Gil and wife Bernice of Denver, CO, Joe Gil and wife Diane of Rock Springs; 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joseph Gil, sister Sylvia Jensen and step-daughter Juanita Burch.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the Rock Springs Worship Center 3317 Dewar Dr, Rock Springs.

Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.