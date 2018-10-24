Margaret J. Rock (December 31, 1942 – October 22, 2018)

Rock Springs – Margaret J. Rock, 75, of Rock Springs, passed away October 22, 2018 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River.

She was born December 31, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of John Aman and Lorraine Wozney Aman. She married Robert Melvein Rock on September 10, 1966 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Margaret enjoyed shopping, playing word puzzles, country music and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Robert Rock of Rock Springs; son Kevin Rock and wife Kimberly of Rock Springs; daughters Stacie Anastos and husband Stephen and Susan Rock all of Rock Springs; sisters Susan McDowell and husband John of Phoenix, Arizona, and Jackie Carlson of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren Brittany, Bethany, Amanda, Chambrey, Steven, Mercedes, Alexis, Zander, Allyson and Jaxon; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Nancy Aman, brother John Aman, and sister Dolores Taylor.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be announced at a later date.

