Margaret L. Olsen (September 21, 1925 – August 29, 2023)

Margaret L. Olsen passed away August 29, 2023 at the Sublette Center in Pinedale, Wyoming. She was surrounded by her loved ones, and will be greatly missed.

She was born September 21, 1925 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Eugene and Pauline Paoli. She was a third generation Rock Springs native.

She married Ishmael J. Olsen, May 7, 1950. She had three children, Diane, Neal, & Carol.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ishmael, brother Eugene Paoli & step-grandson Shane E. Paisley.

She is survived by Diane (Craig) Paisley, Pinedale WY. Neal (Renae) Olsen West Jordan, UT and Carol (Joe) Agostini, Rock Springs, WY.

Margaret had 5 Grandchildren, & 13 Great-Grandchildren.

Cremation will take place with private family graveside services at a later date.