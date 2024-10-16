Margaret “Peggy” M. Gunyan (May 25, 1956 – October 13, 2024)

Margaret “Peggy” M. Gunyan, 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, October 13, 2024 at her daughter’s home. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs and a former resident of Williston, North Dakota. She died following a courageous battle with cancer.

Peggy was born May 25, 1956 in Providence, Rhode Island; the daughter of Gerald Wyatt and Edna Gray.

She attended schools in Rock Springs.

Peggy married Michael A. Gunyan December 2, 2000 in Rock Springs.

She worked for Chill Grill as a server for five years. Peggy formerly worked for the Outlaw Inn as a server for many years,

Peggy was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #151, B.P.O. Elks #624, and American Legion Archie Hay Post #24.

She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and her great grandchildren, working, and gambling.

Survivors include her husband Michael A. Gunyan of Rock Springs; one daughter Heather Lee and husband Jason of Rock Springs; one bonus daughter, Jamie Gunyan of Rock Springs; one bonus son, Eric Gunyan and wife Jennifer of Rock Springs; one brother, Jerry Wyatt and wife Margie of Laughlin, Nevada; one sister, Marie Heward and husband Mike of Mesquite, Nevada; three sisters in law, Bernie Gunyan of Rock Springs, Lillian Dominguez and husband Javier of Belen, New Mexico, and Sharon Gunyan of Casper; 14 grandchildren, Brendon Souther and wife Amanda, Dylan Souther and wife Vicki, Kelcee Deutsch and husband Ryan, Kylee Evans and husband Mark, Akira Lee and fiancé John Bible, River Lee, Austin Ross and wife Karrie, Zakary Ross and wife Page, Parker Ross, Brooklyn Ross, Domanik and companion Jimena Barragan, Trayton Gunyan and companion Zana Buckendorf, Koltin Gunyan, and Ramee Gunyan; 16 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jersey, Payson, RJ, Jaxtyn, Brinzley, Liam, Leylah, Bradley, Kolbyn, Natalynn, Adlee, Graedyn, Aspyn, Zyon, and Brooks; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and one dear, family friend Don Hershman of West Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her father and mother in law, Ronald L. Gunyan and wife Rossetta; one sister, Faye Frolic; one daughter, Deana Frolic; one nephew, Kyle E. Frolic; and furry grand puppy, Hailyn.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Peggy’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.

