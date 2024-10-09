Margaret “Peggy” R. Kizzire (May 2, 1928 – October 8, 2024)

Margaret “Peggy” R. Kizzire, 96, passed away with her family by her side Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. She was a 60-year resident of Green River.

She was born May 2, 1928 in Brownson, Nebraska; the daughter of John Henry Seyfang and Ella Middleton Seyfang.

Peggy attended several schools in Wyoming and was a 1946 graduate of Granger High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Peggy married Chester Richard Kizzire November 16, 1947 in Green River. He preceded her in death July 30, 2015.

She was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed spending time with family, watching football, Denver Broncos Fan, and macrame chairs.

Survivors include two sons, Steven Kizzire and wife Connie of Green River, and Ronald Kizzire of Green River; three daughters, Susan Remus and husband Ted of Green River, Glenda Edgmon and husband Marvin of Green River, and Lori Kizzire and companion Erik Hamm of Rock Springs; three sister in laws, Ginger Seyfang, Roxanne Seyfang, and Mildred Seyfang; 10 grandchildren, Joe, Kelley, Kacey, Cathy, Christy, Nikki, Michael, Chase, Chelsy, and Chanelle; 15 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; five brothers, Edward Seyfang, Jack Seyfang, Arthur Seyfang, Roy Seyfang, and David Seyfang; three sisters, Mary Allred, Janith Seyfang, and Judith Seyfang; one sister in law, Shirley Seyfang; one brother in law, Jim Allred; one daughter in law, Robin Kizzire; and one great-grandson, Luke Edgmon.

The family respectfully requests donations in Peggy’s memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 901 Trona Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935 or the charity of your choice.

Cremation will take place, a private family graveside service will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.