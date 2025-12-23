Margaret “Peggy” Sperling Timm (March 3, 1926 – December 21, 2025)

Margaret “Peggy” Sperling Timm, 99, passed away Sunday, December 21, 2025, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs. She lived a full and meaningful life, leaving behind a legacy of love and devotion.

Peggy was born March 3, 1926, in Rochester, Minnesota the daughter of William Frances Sperling and Amanda Minna Paulina Janssen.

She grew up in Rochester and graduated from high school in 1944. Her education formed the foundation of a life defined by compassion, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to her family.

As a devoted homemaker, Peggy created a warm and loving home. She found joy in quilting, playing cards, and entertaining friends and family over coffee. Her church and Bible study were integral parts of her life. Her faith in God and her family were her anchors, shaping her journey and guiding her actions.

Survivors include one son, Frederick Timm and wife Deb of Renton, Washington; five daughters, Suzanne O’Daniel of Byron, Georgia, Paula Triebenbach and husband Jon of Rochester, Minnesota, Elizabeth “Libby” Policky of Houston, Texas, Carolyn “Carrie” Brumbaugh and husband Charles “Chuck” of Lyman, Patricia “Trish” Lewis of St. Clair Shores, Michigan; 11 grandchildren, Bill O’Daniel and wife Kim, Frances Humphreys and husband Danny, Erica Devers and husband Matt, Aaron Triebenbach and wife Kayla, Sarah Taylor and husband Gavin, Eric Policky, David Brumbaugh and wife Lexi, Emily Derrera and husband Jared, Kayla Pitts and husband Denzel, Christopher Timm and wife Allyson, Laura Sloan; several great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Amanda Sperling; her husband, Robert Timm; two brothers, Bill (Carol) Sperling, David (Avis) Sperling; one sister, Leone (Way) Lilleberg.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Peggy’s name to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 280, Fort Bridger, Wyoming 82933.

Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.

