Margaret Rose Van Sprouse Blanchard (March 22, 1936 – November 1, 2022)

Margaret Rose Van Sprouse Blanchard, 86, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed unexpectedly of natural causes in her home on the afternoon of November 1, 2022.

She was born March 22, 1936, in Fort Duchesne, Utah, to Grace and Phillip Van.

She eloped with her high school sweetheart, Elmer Leon Sprouse, right out of high school. They later divorced. Many years later she married Bobby Blanchard and later divorced.

She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 46 years and a former resident of Roosevelt, Utah. Margaret enjoyed many different work experiences in her life. Her favorite was running her own housekeeping business. It allowed her to care for others.

She is most loved and known for her kindness and generosity. She was a true loyal friend. A blessing to all who knew her. A graceful and beautiful lady inside and out. She was loved by all.

She was a very loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. All share many happy memories of fun time spent with her. One common favorite was enjoying a picnic at a local park.

She is survived by her four children Diana Barker, Niles Sprouse (Genie), Robby Sprouse (Laura), Ann Heavin (Joe), 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, siblings, two infant children.

Margaret was emphatic about not having a viewing or a funeral. She hated funerals because they were “so sad”. So, in consideration of her wishes, there will not be a viewing or a funeral.

Instead, a “Family Gathering” is in the planning stages for next summer in her honor. Details to be announced later.

Everyone is invited to a short graveside service on Saturday, November 5, 1 p.m., at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson Street.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com

Margaret’s family would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of love and support.