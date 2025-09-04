Margene M. Facinelli (October 18, 1931 – August 31, 2025)

Margene M. Facinelli, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at the age of 93. Born on October 18, 1931, in Rock Springs, Margene lived an extraordinary life filled with love, laughter, and devotion to her family and community.

Margene attended schools in Rock Springs and proudly graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1949. She dedicated part of her professional life to the Sweetwater County School District Number 1, where she worked for five years as a teacher’s aide. Her nurturing spirit also found expression during her time working at various retail establishments in Rock Springs, as well as assisting at Dr. Fermelias’s dentist office for six years.

She married Ernest John Bennett September 2, 1951 in Rock Springs, and they had three children from this union. He preceded her in death December 1,1983.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Margene then married William Facinelli March 3, 1999 and he preceded her in death July 25, 2025.

Margene was a loving and devoted family woman, cherishing all the moments spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Ernest J. Bennett Jr. of Lander; daughters, Debbie Smith and husband Thomas of Rock Springs, and Carla Perez and husband Paul of Rock Springs; two brothers, Robert Matthews and wife Betty of St. Paul, Minnesota, Gary Matthews and wife Cheryl of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; one sister, Beverly Gookin of Rock Springs; grandchildren, Devin DiTullio and wife Katie, Derek DiTullio and wife Michelle, Jason Parker and wife Erin, Jenece Flores and husband Marco, Rebecca Clingerman and wife Brandi, Jenny Welke and husband Josh, Tammy Rice and husband Adam, Dana Whalen and husband David, Lindsey Facinelli, Brady Seymour and wife Kimi; great-grandchildren, Kimber DiTullio, John Parker and wife Isabel, Max Parker and girlfriend Cambry, Kaylee Parker, Charlie Parker, Avery Rice, Tenslee Rice, Mariah Markham, Anthony Markham, Bailey Whalen, Olivia Whalen, Jaxon Facinelli and wife Ellie, and Cole Facinelli; one great-great granddaughter, Brielle Parker; three great-great-grandsons, Jaxon Markham, Oliver Seymour, Milo Seymour; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Margene was preceded in death by her loving parents, Joseph and Genevieve Matthews; her first husband, Ernest John Bennett; second husband, William Facinelli; one uncle, John Matthews, who was like a father to her; and her brother-in-law, Albert Gookin; two sons, William Facinelli Jr., Robert Facinelli; and one daughter Debbie McGarvey.

Beyond her professional life and family, Margene was renowned for her beautiful pastries and love for cooking. She cherished her Thursday evenings spent out dining with her daughters and granddaughters, precious trips to visit her son Ernie in Lander, she loved to dress up and go out dancing in her younger years and adventurous road trips to Riverton and Wendover with her husband to enjoy the thrill of the slots.

In memory of Margene’s compassionate spirit, the family kindly requests that donations be made in her honor to the Special Olympics of Wyoming, 239 West First Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601, or March of Dimes, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22202

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Margene leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness, impacting everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She will be missed terribly and remembered fondly by all.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.