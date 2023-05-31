Margie Cordova (September 4, 1945 – May 28, 2023)

Margie Cordova passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 peacefully at home surrounded by those she loved and who loved her.

Margie was a beloved wife, mother, nana, daughter and auntie. She lived a beautiful life on her terms right to the end. Small in stature she had a huge heart. Throughout her life, she found joy in the faith and family which will mourn her passing.

Margie was born in Cheyenne, WY and resided in Rock Springs, WY where she met and married the “True Love” of her life, Ernest (Tito) Cordova for 58 years. The loving couple later moved to warmer weather in Yuma, AZ where they resided for the past 15 years.

She was employed at Walmart in Rock Springs as well as Western Wyoming Community College as a teachers aid. Both jobs she loved and brought joy to others to pass time after raising her daughter.

She truly adored her family and friends. She loved camping and all the wonderful family vacations she was able to go on.

Survivors include her husband, Ernesto (Tito) Cordova of Yuma AZ; one daughter Tina Cordova-Hladik and husband John of Glendale, AZ; two grandsons Tyler Foster fiancé Cassandra Emden, and Andrew Kettering fiancé Bryanna Carroll of Rock Springs, WY; two sisters, Nora Cordova of Cheyenne, WY and Lorraine and husband Millard Taylor of Yuma, AZ; one sister-in-law Alice Cordova of Denver, CO; along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Adonais and Regina Gurule; two sisters Martha and Josephine Gurule of Rock Springs, WY; and her beloved dog Teddy.

The eternal peace of those that go before us does little to settle the unrest of the loved ones left behind. May our friends and family find comfort in the beautiful moments of the memories and pictures. May the tears soon be replaced with laughter and stories of a beautiful soul, who lived a beautiful life. She was a blessing to all she encountered that will forever live on both in heaven and in our hearts.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held per her request.