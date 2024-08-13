Margret “Alice” A. Finley (May 24, 1941 – August 6, 2024)

Margret “Alice” A. Finley of Yuma, Arizona, passed away at her home with family by her side on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at the age of 83. Alice was born May 24, 1941 in Rawlins, Wyoming. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Green River, Wyoming in 1959. She was a long-time resident of Green River before retreating to the warmer Arizona climate. She was the daughter of Margret LeMasters. She married the love of her life, Gary Finley, on July 1, 1977.

Alice was a woman of many crafts. Anytime you went over to her house, she would be working on some new project. She wasn’t afraid to knock a wall or two down all by herself during a remodeling project and painting a room was second nature to her. She was constantly watching DIY home improvement episodes or reading magazines to get ideas for her own home. She could also handle a power tool like a pro. Her crafty nature went beyond remodeling her home. She loved creating projects with stained glass, scrap booking, was handy with a sewing machine, and frequently refinished and repurposed furniture using a variety of methods and techniques. She was always willing to try new things. Many admired her independent nature and intelligence.

When Alice wasn’t working with her hands or working on her yard or in her garden, you could find her embarking on memory filled adventures with her family, which often included being around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Some of these expeditions included RVing around the Grand Canyon, taking a road trip up the east coast to New York City, hanging out with Mickey Mouse in Disneyland, camping in cabins in the mountains, and going to concerts. Alice had a sense of humor that would keep you on your toes, and she loved a good laugh. She was capable of pulling off some pretty hilarious jokes, including hiding a rubber spider under the bed covers for others to find or banging pots and pans outside of her neighbors house on New Years Eve. Every year she looked forward to her granddaughters coming over to decorate her house for their annual New Years Eve party. She also had the best clothes, shoes, and jewelry that you would often find her grandchildren trying on.

Alice loved to enjoy all that life had to offer. Some of her biggest passions and hobbies included hot air balloons, Sudoku, drinking coffee, reading books and magazines, enjoying Dairy Queen pecan blizzards, listening to Josh Turner, and spending time with her loved ones. Alice also loved working in her garden and taking care of her flowers and plants. She liked playing cards, board games, and dominoes. She was a world traveler and loved going on cruises.

Alice had a feisty side. You’d be lucky to escape a “brain rush” if you said or did something that she didn’t approve of. Most of the time she had a sly smile on her face when this happened. She could also hold her own in an arm wrestling match and wasn’t afraid of a challenge. She was strong-willed and always willing to go above and beyond for those she loved. She had the ability to touch the lives of anyone who had the pleasure of getting to know her. She will be greatly missed.

Alice is survived by her beloved husband, Gary Finley; one son, Jeffrey Paxton and wife Lynn of Green River, WY; their three daughters, Heather (Nick) Phillips of Green River, WY and children Brookelyn, Kinley, Xavier, and Ethan; Caley Paxton of Green River, WY and children Lily and Michael; and Kimberly Paxton of Green River, WY; one daughter, Kasey (Dixie) Ryan of Colorado Springs, CO; children, Bryan (Savannah) Nordstrom of Colorado Springs, CO; Kelly (Ben) Biggs of Colorado Springs, CO and children Taylor, Vaughn, and Esme; two step-sons, Daniel (May) Finley of Toledo, OH and son Aiden; Troy Finley of Toledo, OH; one step-daughter, Angela (Jim) Wilson of Summersville, WV and children, Heather (Bryant) Harper of Petersburg, WV; Ashlen (Jason) West of Richmond, VA; Dylan Wilson of Elkins, WV; and Harmony (Ty) Wilson of Elkins, WV. She also leaves behind one aunt, Helen Shannon of Casper, WY and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Fred Paxton, sister Ann LeMasters, grandson Nicholas Ryan, and great-grandson Aiden Liam Harper.

Following cremation, a celebration of her life will be held on September 1, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. in the Fraternal Order of Eagles building, 88 N 2nd E St. in Green River, Wyoming. Lunch will be served.