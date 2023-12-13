Marguerite’s Santa Continues to Delight Downtown

ROCK SPRINGS – A treasured Christmas decoration is viewable at the Rock Springs Historical Museum throughout the holiday season, continuing a Rock Springs holiday tradition dating back nearly 80 years.

At the building’s fire station window, residents can view a Santa Claus playing a pipe organ, surrounded by a Christmas village. For decades, Santa’s prominent display at a downtown gift shop was the signal the holiday season had come to Rock Springs.

The Santa originally was a longtime holiday fixture at Marguerite’s Parker Galicich’s Gift Shop. Jennifer Messer, the museum coordinator, said the Marguerite Santa was first displayed at her gift shop on North Front Street in either 1946 or 1947. Messer said the shop was filled with chic gifts for ladies and classy items for gentlemen, but the main appeal for children came from looking at Santa appearing to play music every December.

The origins of the Santa decoration aren’t solidly known, as Marguerite’s husband Alber Galicich either brought the decoration while on leave in New York during World War II, or he purchased it in Denver after returning home. Regardless, Marguerite loved the mechanical Santa Claus and proudly displayed it in her shop for the next 30 years. Messer said residents remember lingering at the gift shop to see the Santa whenever they were downtown during the holiday season, saying it was common for kids to stand outside the gift shop and watch the Santa play for as long as their parents or the freezing temperatures would allow.

The last year the Santa would be displayed at Marguerite’s Gift Shop was 1977, as the store closed the following spring. The decoration was in storage until 1980 when Carmen Berta placed it on display at her antique store. However, this return was brief as Berta moved to Hurricane, Utah, and took the Santa with her. Her family took care of the decoration for years and loaned it to the museum in 1994 for a one-time visit.

It wasn’t until 2007 when the museum’s board and former museum coordinator Bob Nelson reached an agreement with the Berta family to have the Santa placed in the museum’s care. Since then, the museum has placed the Santa on display each December. Messer said the decoration has regular cosmetic and mechanical checkups each year and remains in good condition.

“We are so excited to put him out every year, and I know people are excited to see him,” Messer said.

The Santa is on display through Jan. 7, 2024 and plays music each evening from 7:30-8:45 p.m., through Dec. 25.