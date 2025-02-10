Maria A Amarica, 84 (March 5, 1940 – February 6, 2025)

Maria A Amarica, 84, passed away at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on February 6, 2025. She was born on March 5, 1940 in Guernica, Spain.



Maria attended school in Foruko Ikastola and worked as a custodian at the Green River High school for 33 years until her retirement. She married Pedro Amarica in San Francisco, CA. Maria was a member of the Basque Club of Southwest Wyoming and enjoyed volunteering at the soup kitchen and spending time with her grandkids. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Maria loved to garden, cook, sew, pray and of course Basque everything!



Survivors include her husband Pedro Amarica of Green River, WY; son Kepa Amarica and wife Juanita of Rock Springs, WY; daughter Itzaxo Amarica and husband Sha of Savannah, GA; sister Felisa Magunagotia of Guernika, Spain; four grandchildren Ava Amarica, Javier Amarica, Christian Corra, Sydney Corra; and great-grandchild Story Garcia.



Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, WY. Father Denis D’Souza will be officiating.



Inurnment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery at a later date.



Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.