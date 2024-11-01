Maria Carmen DeBernardi (January 28, 1951 – October 29, 2024)

Our beloved, Maria Carmen DeBernardi, 73, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born January 28, 1951 in Stein, Austria; the daughter of Frieda Boschetto, and proudly immigrated to Rock Springs over 60 years ago.

Carmen attended schools in Wyoming and was a 1970 graduate of Rock Springs High School; she later attended Western Wyoming Community College where she earned an Associate of Art Degree.

She married the love of her life, Robert DeBernardi, on March 23, 1973 and they enjoyed 50 wonderful years together.

Throughout her life, Carmen was unwavering in her dedication to her family. A loving wife, mother, and nana, she cherished every moment spent with loved ones, ensuring that her home was a place of warmth, laughter, and endless support. Her generous heart knew no bounds and extended to her beloved pets who she treated as cherished members of the family.

Carmen was a master communicator, fluent in Italian, German and English. She was always available to lend an ear and evoke the perfect piece of advice at just the right time. For those of us who were lucky enough to hear it, her guidance will be forever and profoundly missed.

One of Carmen’s favorite pastimes was visiting her second home in Las Vegas. Her love of the bright lights and bustling casinos was well known among her family and friends. The backdrop of Las Vegas paled in comparison to the countless memories of dinners out, fun events, lively concerts, and lucky spins.

She is survived by her husband Robert (Bob) DeBernardi, her two children Rob (Shanon) DeBernardi and Gina (James) Peters, her three grandchildren Robert (Bobby) DeBernardi, Jackson Peters and Savannah Peters, and her uncle Karl Kob.

Carmen was preceded in death by her mother Frieda Boschetto and uncle Bruno Kob.

Private family funeral services will be conducted.

The family respectfully requests donations in Carmen’s memory be made to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.