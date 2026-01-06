Maria Carmen Salinas (February 6, 1938 – January 2, 2026)

Maria Carmen Salinas, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, peacefully passed away on January 2, 2026, at the age of 87 in the comfort of her home in Green River. Born on February 6, 1938, in Busturia, Vizcaya, Spain, she was the beloved daughter of Jose Andicochea and Maria Zorrozua.

Maria, affectionately known as Carmen, embarked on her journey of a lifetime when she married the love of her life, Luis Salinas, on July 8, 1961, at San Miguel Arcangel in her hometown of Gernika, Spain. After venturing with their small family from Spain in 1972; together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

A devoted and hardworking individual, Carmen dedicated 25 years of her career as a head custodian at Sweetwater County School District #2, where she left an indelible mark on all who knew her. Beyond her professional life, she held a deep passion for gardening and embarked on many treasured trips back to her native Spain. As the matriarch of her family, Carmen took immense pride and joy in taking care of her loved ones, delighting in hosting family gatherings and sharing her talent for cooking.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Her gentle spirit and infectious sense of humor brought light into the lives of those around her. Carmen had a special place in her heart for children, particularly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored beyond measure. Her devotion to her family and her unwavering love for her husband, Luis, was paramount in her life.

Carmen is survived by her loving husband, Luis Salinas of Green River; her children, Yosune Salinas, Luis Miguel Salinas and wife Koral, all of Green River. She also leaves behind her brother, Jose Ignacio Andicoechea of Rock Springs; her sister, Marisol Andicoechea of Busturia, Spain; two sisters-in-law, Jesusa Felisa Andicoeceha Sanchez of Green River, Milagros Salinas Ugalde of Spain. Her legacy is carried forward by her three grandchildren, Aritz Salinas and wife Heather, Jerika Brown and husband Bobby, and Mekel Salinas and wife Adrianna; along with her six great-grandchildren, Mason, Nya, Quintin, Raleigh, Slayten, and Axell. Carmen is also survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her four brothers, Ramon, Jesus, Rafael, and Juan Andicoechea, along with a nephew, JB Andicoechea.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, located at 116 Broadway Street in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends are welcome to attend a Vigil Service with Rosary on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the services.

The family kindly requests donations be made in Carmen’s memory to the Intermountain Annie Taylor Dee Guest House, located at 1124 Oakcrest Dr, Ogden, Utah 84403.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com. Carmen will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her remarkable legacy of love and devotion to her family remains a guiding light in the hearts of those she leaves behind.