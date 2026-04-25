Maria De Carmen Cheatwood (June 22, 1960 – April 21, 2026)

Maria De Carmen Cheatwood, a beloved matriarch, dedicated professional, and cherished member of the Rock Springs community, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at the age of 90. Born in the vibrant city of Los Angeles, California, Carmen was the daughter of Ben Ybarra and Guadalupe Peloux Lucero, who instilled in her a love for family and community.



Carmen’s educational journey began in California, where she attended local schools before pursuing higher education. A determined and diligent student, she earned an Associate’s Degree from UCLA and later completed her Bachelor’s Degree at BYU, setting the stage for her impressive 30-year career as a Bookkeeper at BYU.



On June 22, 1960, Carmen married the love of her life, Chancie Cheatwood, in El Centro, California. Their marriage was a testament to enduring love and devotion until Chancie’s passing on August 21, 2016, in Provo, Utah.



Carmen is survived by her loving family: her son, Byron Thomas Cheatwood and his wife Katherine of Midway, Utah; her three daughters, Dorle Brower and her husband Brian of Rock Springs, Kassandra Marie Cheatwood Adamson of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Marta Clarci Well of Santa Clara, Utah. Her sister, Marty Stevenson of Ramona, California, as well as 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, who will forever cherish her memory, also survive her. In addition, Carmen leaves behind several cousins, nieces, and nephews who remember her fondly.



Her parents, brother Beni Bara, husband Chancie, and beloved grandchildren Brodie Leslie Brower and Chelsea Marie Brower preceded Carmen in death.



Carmen was not only a stalwart presence in her family but also an active member of her community. She was proud to be a part of the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 Auxiliary. She found joy in gardening, reading, listening to classical music, playing volleyball, taking long walks, and most importantly, spending quality time with her family.



Services in celebration of Carmen’s life are pending following cremation. Her family invites everyone to share in remembering her by leaving condolences at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.



In her 90 vibrant years, Carmen touched the lives of many and leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and humility. She will be deeply missed but forever held in the hearts of all who knew her.