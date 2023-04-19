Maria Lourdes “Marie Lou” Sharp (February 11, 1941 – April 11, 2023)

Maria Lourdes “Marie Lou” Sharp, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a lengthy illness.

She was born February 11, 1941, in the city of Manila, Philippines; the daughter of Dr. Delfin Rosales Parejas and Rosita Marasignan Arreglado.

Marie Lou attended schools in the city of Manila, Philippines. She was a 1957 graduate of Paco Catholic School. She earned her Bachelors of Science Degree in Business Administration and Accounting from University of the East, Manila Philippines.

She married Verden “Dee” Sharp September 18, 1961, in the city of Manila, Philippines. They were married by her cousin, Judge Cecilia Munoz Palma, Justice of The Philippine’s Supreme Court. Dee preceded her in death in 2005.

Marie Lou worked at North Side State Bank for 36 years and retired January 11, 2009, as Head Bank Teller.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Marie Lou enjoyed spending time going to movies, traveling with her family, telling stories about her family history, cooking her family Filipino food especially for family get togethers, listening to Elvis, watching the Price is Right, Hallmark Channel, Old Westerns and Face Timing her family in the Philippines.

Survivors include her daughter Rosemarie “Rosie” Hughes and husband Richard of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Rosario A. Parejas “Charito” of Manila, Philippines; three grandchildren, Amanda Driskell and husband Jeremy of Green River, Wyoming, Amy Fox and husband Cody of Green River, Wyoming, Anneliese Mariscal and Juan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Scarlet, and Roland; two sisters-in-law, Linda Sharp Flores and her husband Jess of Battle Mountain, Nevada, Colleen Sharp Mooney of Arizona; several cousins; nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Antonio A. Parejas “Tony”, Jose A. Parejas “Lito”, Pablito A. Parejas “Baby”; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Boyd and husband Alvin; Sherry Flatten and husband John; two brothers-in-law, Myron Sharp; Eddy Sharp.

Cremation will take place; a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at the church. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Maria’s name to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

A very special thank you to the Intensive Care Unit nurses; Tessa and Matt, who took exceptional care of her while in the hospital, and to Hospice nurses; Heidi, Stephanie, Shawna and Keri and the entire staff at Vase Funeral Chapels.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com