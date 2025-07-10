Maria Mercedes (Kuehl) Criswell (January 3, 1952 – February 1, 2025)

Maria Mercedes (Kuehl) Criswell, 73, of Lander and Apache Junction, Arizona passed away on February 1, 2025 at St. George Hospital in Sydney, Australia after a short illness. Maria’s beloved husband, Jim, and her children Jimmy Criswell and Sarah (Criswell) Dike were by her side.

Maria was born on January 3, 1952 in Moorhead, Minnesota to Wallace Bendix and Mary Elizabeth (McDonald) Kuehl. She grew up on the family farm outside of Sabin, Minnesota until the family moved to Denver in 1963. She graduated from high school in Denver in 1970 and college in 1975 from the Colorado School of Mines.

Maria married James Allen (Jim) Criswell on October 27, 1974. They were blessed with two children, James Allen (Jimmy) II and Sarah Elizabeth.

The family moved to Rock Springs in 1979 and Lander in 2007. Maria loved spending time with her family, cooking, and enjoying the beautiful Wyoming landscape. She loved donating her time to the Masonic Family and spent many years with Job’s Daughters.

One of Maria’s greatest joys was her two grandchildren, Forrest and Madeline. She loved spending time with them, watching them grow and learn. She especially loved hanging out with them at her cabin in Atlantic City.

Remaining to cherish Maria’s memory are her devoted husband Jim, her son Jimmy (Chantal McCarty) of Delta, Colorado; daughter Sarah (Bill) of Lander; and grandchildren Forrest and Madeline. Maria is also survived by her sisters and brother, many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Maria was preceded in death by her beloved parents Wally and Mary Kuehl, her in-laws Bob and Betty Criswell, her niece Jolene Rose Potter and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

An Eastern Star graveside service will be held for Maria on Saturday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at the Masonic Cemetary on Lower North Fork Road outside of Lander with a reception following at Maria and Jim’s home at 4 North Fork Road.