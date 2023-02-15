Maria O. Chavez-Arellano (December 22, 1933 – February 12, 2023)

Maria O. Chavez-Arellano, 89, of Gallina, New Mexico, passed away on February 12, 2023, following a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.

Maria was born on December 22, 1933, in Capulin, New Mexico, to Leonardo and Raquel Chavez. She attended schools in Gallina and Regina, New Mexico.

Maria married the love of her life, Manuel S. Arellano, on December 26, 1949, in Gallina, New Mexico. They celebrated over 62 years of marriage together.

Maria worked for the school systems in Green River, Wyoming and in Gallina, New Mexico where she retired.

She had many interests and hobbies. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, baking, cooking and gardening. She baked bread unlike any other, it was the best! She enjoyed singing alongside her husband, as he played his guitar. They played together in church throughout Northern New Mexico, as well as in Green River, Wyoming. She had a deep devotion to her faith and loved sharing that with all those she knew. She enjoyed slow drives through the mountains, and really enjoyed going anywhere, except the doctor. Another one of her pastimes, was collecting knick-knacks and rocks, which are on display throughout her home.

She is survived by her loving children, Roberto (Angie) of Green River, WY; Mike (Teresa) of Gallina, NM; Chris (Denise) of Green River, WY; Raymond (Corina) of Albuquerque, NM; Floyd (Emily) of Rio Rancho, NM; and Manuel Jr. of Gallina, NM; and her two daughters, Susie (Daniel) Shellman of Green River, WY; Karen (Raul) Muñoz of Green River, WY; and son-in-law Joe Dallmann (husband of Leona) of Rio Rancho, NM; her brother Leonardo of Farmington, NM; sister Teresina of Espanola, NM; sister-in-law, Rose Cordova of Gallina, NM; and brother-in-law Joe Corrales of Gallina NM; and numerous nieces, nephews grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, godchildren, and numerous other loving relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Manuel S. Arellano; her parents Raquel and Leonard Chavez, one daughter Leona, one son Salvador, and grandson Christopher Dallmann.