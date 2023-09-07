Marian Perfida Punches (July 13, 1957 – September 2, 2023)

Marian Perfida Punches, 66, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was lifelong resident of Green River.

Marian was born July 13, 1957 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Manuel Maestas and Elma Domiguez.

She attended school in Green River and was a 1975 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Marian married Leslie Punches on April 16, 1994 in Green River, Wyoming.

She was employed for 18 years as an office manager with the Wyoming Game and Fish until her retirement in 1998.

Marian was a member of Immaculate Conception Church.

She loved spending time with her family and friends; she adored her pets. She enjoyed traveling and going to the casino with her husband, fishing, and attending her sons and grandchildren’s sporting events.

Survivors include her husband, Leslie Dwight Punches; her son, Arthur Castillo and wife Jessica of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three-step sons, Solid Punches of Dallas, Texas; Dustin Punches of Florida; Debin Punches of Green River, Wyoming; five brothers, Daniel Maestas of Green River, Wyoming; George Maestas of Green River, Wyoming; Manuel Maestas and wife Terri of Arkansas; Floyd Maestas and companion Teresa of Green River, Wyoming; Arthur Maestas of Green River, Wyoming; eight sisters, Jane Romero and husband Robert of Taylorsville, Utah; Wyola Medina of Las Vegas, Nevada; Marcella Montoya and husband Ronnie of Mesquite, Nevada; Florippe Lopez and husband Benito of Vadito, New Mexico; Betty Mendoza and husband Richard of Henderson, Nevada; Lula Villa of Green River, Wyoming; Tina Goglio and husband Kevin of Green River, Wyoming; Bernadette Wilson and husband Brad of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four grand-children, Jordan Punches and wife Becky; Jacey Bailey and husband J.J.; Audrey Punches; Maliki Punches; one great grand-daughter; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father Manuel and her mother Elma; three brothers, Joe, David and Rudy Maestas.

The family respectfully requests donations in Marian’s name to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Following Cremation; a Rosary will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023 at the church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences can be left www.vasefuneralhomes.com.