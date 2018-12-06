Marie Fitzloff (April 7, 1959 – December 4, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Marie Fitzloff, 59, of Rock Springs passed away peacefully December 4, 2018 at her home. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs for about 38 years.

She was born April 7, 1959 in Sterling, IL, the daughter of Charles Williams and Carol Grams Porter. She and her two brothers were raised by her maternal grandparents George and Eleanor Grams.

Marie attended schools in Illinois and graduated from Sterling High School with the class of 1977.

She married Daniel Fitzloff April 15, 1998 in Las Vegas, NV. Marie was employed at the Jim Bridger Plant for over 30 years. She enjoyed reading books, shopping, traveling, fashion, loving her 2 dogs and spending time with family.

Survivors include her husband Daniel Fitzloff of Rock Springs; son Alexander Fitzloff of Las Vegas, NV; brother Dennis Williams and wife Debbie of Lebanon, OR; one niece and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Ashley Clark, parents, grandparents, and her brother Charles “Chuck” Williams.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday December 13, 2018 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway St #220, Rock Springs or a cancer charity of your choice.

