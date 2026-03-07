Marilyn Ann Vanderlinde (April 12, 1947 - March 2, 2026).

Marilyn Ann Vanderlinde 78 of Phoenix, Arizona passed away March 2, 2026 at Chandler Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Marilyn was born April 12, 1947 in Waconia, Minnesota to parents Edward and Mary Vanderlinde. She grew up in a family of eight brothers and sisters, mostly in Victoria, Minnesota.

Marilyn was a graduate of Chaska, Minnesota high school and went on to get her bachelor’s degree in education from Mankato State University and later her Master’s Degree in Counseling.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Marilyn spent her working life in education. She taught in the elementary school in Rapidan, Minnesota for several years before moving to Rock Springs first as an elementary counselor and later as a counselor at East Junior High and Rock Springs High School. She also spent two years serving in the Peace Corps in Sierra Leone, West Africa helping local teachers develop new science programs. After retiring from Sweetwater County School District No. 1 she spent several years as a counselor for Climb Wyoming helping single mothers to get training and better jobs.

Marilyn loved to learn both by reading and doing. She loved to travel and spent a summer after college traveling in Europe. After meeting her husband Cary, they took many fantastic trips together and also loved spending summers at their mountain cabin.

Despite numerous health problems, Marilyn always remained upbeat and strong for those around her that she loved.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Cary Johnson; step-daughter Kristin Blankenship and husband Brad; step-son Joseph Johnson and wife Joy Pehlke; grandsons Ben Blankenship and wife Ashley and Austin and Ash Pehlke Johnson; granddaughter Kate Konarski and husband Kyle; great-grandson Wyatt Blankenship; brothers Paul (Kaze), Larry (Wanda), Ed (Pamela), Mark (Lisa), and Randy Vanderlinde; sister Phyllis (Jerry) Haaskens; brother-in-law Ken Hogan; and many nieces and nephews who meant so much to Marilyn. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Mary Vanderlinde and sister Diane Hogan.

The family requests donations be made to the Rock Springs Humane Society, Climb Wyoming or a charity of your choice.

Following Marilyn’s wishes, cremation will take place and a private family service will take place at a later date.

Marilyn was a positive influence to everyone she met and please honor her by being kind and loving to one another as much as you can. She will be missed.