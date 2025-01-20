Marilyn Bertoncelj (July 5, 1942 – January 19, 2025)

The “J” is silent today. Marilyn Bertoncelj, 82, died January 19, 2025.

She was born July 5, 1942. A lifelong resident of Sweetwater County, she was raised in Point of Rocks, graduated from Superior High School class of 1960, and was a resident of Rock Springs and Mountain View. She is the last remaining Bertoncelj in Sweetwater County, her paternal grandparents arriving here before the turn of the last century from Slovenia to work in the coal mines. Marilyn’s parents, Andy and Alnora Bertoncelj, owned the travel center in Point of Rocks and Marilyn’s formative years were spent working and playing along the banks of the Bitter Creek, in the cinders of the Union Pacific mainline, and dodging infrequent cars while riding her bike on old US 30.

Marilyn attended BYU and remained an avid sports fan of those colors through her life, though she was also devoted to Cowboy brown and gold and Tiger orange and black. Besides working in the family store, Marilyn traveled extensively living abroad briefly in Nigeria, Iran, England, Scotland, and Venezuela. She was a School District #1 employee for almost 30 years working in food service and as a custodian. She retired to care for her aging parents, savor Tic-Tacs, and dote on babies.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ronald Bertoncelj, sister Eileen McCulley, and brother-in-law Mac McCulley.

Marilyn is survived by her sister, Rae Dell (Ed) Varley of Point of Rocks, all her McCulley and Varley nieces and nephews, generations of school kids who adored her, and her LDS church family who were dearer to her than human emotions can convey. She is also survived by a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser, cranberry in color.

She loved it more than it loved bumping into light poles at Wal-Mart.

Burial has taken place and a graveside service will follow in the spring with details at a later date. Donations in her name should be made to Sage View Care Center Activities Fund or to the Cranberry Cruiser Counsel.