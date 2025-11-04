Marina Irene Cox (February 22, 1938 - October 22, 2025).

Marina Irene Cox, 87, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, left this world on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. Marina departed peacefully at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and strength.

Born on Feb. 22, 1938, in Walsenburg, Colorado, Marina was the cherished daughter of Tony Trujillo and Lucy Vigil. She journeyed through life with an unwavering spirit and deep commitment to her family and community.

Marina dedicated herself to her family as a proud homemaker and instilled values of hard work, kindness, and resilience. She met the love of her life, Donald Cox during their enlistment in the United States Army; they later married Oct. 4, 1961, in Monterey, California. Together, they created a beautiful life traveling the world, creating many many memories, until Donald’s passing on Aug. 17, 2016 in Rock Springs.

Her education journey led her to achieve a business certification from Barnes Schooling Commerce. She was a proud alumna of Superior High School, where she graduated in 1956. Additionally, Marina served her country honorably in the Women’s Army Corps during the Vietnam era, a testament to her dedication and patriotism.

Marina’s life was enriched by her love for hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling, but her greatest joy came from time spent with her daughter, grandchildren, and extended family. Her vibrant spirit will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Stacy Klingensmith, and her husband Jeff, of Rock Springs; two brothers, Tony Trujillo and wife Lillian, and Eddie Trujillo and wife Penny, all of Rock Springs; four devoted sisters, Margaret Reed and husband James of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Lucille Murphy and partner Craig, Berth Flanagan, and Bonnie Winner and husband Donnie, all residing in Rock Springs. Her legacy further continues through three adored grandchildren, Marina Klingensmith, Sheridan Taylor and husband Michael, and Alyssa Alexander and husband Chris. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who cherished her memory.

Marina was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Lucy Trujillo; her beloved husband, Donald Cox; four brothers, William, David, Frank, and Robert Trujillo; and one sister, Martha Gindt.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at Rock Springs Worship Center, located at 3317 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs. Friends are invited to call one hour prior to the service. Following the celebration, military honors, graveside services, and inurnment will take place at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations in Marina’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

The family invites those who knew and loved Marina to share condolences and memories at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

As we say goodbye to Marina, we honor a life well-lived and a woman deeply cherished. Her memory will remain with us forever, etched in the hearts of those she touched.