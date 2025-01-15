Mario Arista Sr. (November 21, 1953 – January 1, 2025)

Mario Arista Sr., 71, passed away on January 1, 2025 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on November 21, 1953 in Eagle Pass, Texas, the son of Ramiro Arista and Armandina Urrabaso, one of 15 children. He was the second oldest of his 8 brothers and had 7 sisters.

Mario married Brigett Snyder in Rock Springs on June 4, 1980.

Mr. Arista worked as a Union laborer until his retirement in 2019.

Mario was a member of Grace Baptist Church.

He enjoyed spending his time being outdoors, doing yardwork, and helping others. He shoveled many snow covered sidewalks for the elderly as a service to them. He loved telling jokes, listening to his music loudly and dancing around the house. Mario was a great dancer and won many competitions in Mexico growing up. He also enjoyed being in plays, he once portrayed Zorro in a play. He taught himself how to speak English. Mario Sr. enjoyed cooking and making tamales with Brigett. He was always delighted when his kids and grandchildren would come over and eat homemade tortillas and chile with him. Often times he was gifting tortillas and chile to family, friends and neighbors.

Survivors include his wife Brigett Arista of Rock Springs, WY; son/in law Serjio Arista of Salt Lake City UT, Rex Mols of Okinawa Japan and Shane Griffin of Rock Springs WY; daughters SeLinda AristaMols of Okinawa, Japan; DeLuvia Griffin of Holladay, UT; YoLanda Arista of Rock Springs, WY; grandchildren DeLia, AyLaya, Elias, and IiLaycia Griffin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, several siblings and his son Mario Arista Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at Grace Baptist Church, 100 Willow Street, Rock Springs, WY. Pastor Hodges will be officiating.

Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Donations to help the family with funeral expenses can be made to the Fox Funeral Home.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.