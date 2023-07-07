Marion and Sandra Pierce Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary

Marion and Sandra Pierce will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary tomorrow afternoon in Fort Bridger.

Marion Aurther “Butch” Pierce was born November 19,1948, to the late Mern Aurther Pierce of Buena Vista, Colorado and Alberta Mae Davis of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Sandra Elaine “Sandy” Jay born July 20, 1952, to the late Charles and Joanna Jay, both of Salida, Colorado.

Butch and Sandy met one night at a bar. Well, in a bar parking lot. Butch, a scruffy looking young man, approached Sandy’s window. Sandy being naive, but not dumb rolled the window down only ever so slightly. Butch asked “Are you Sandy Jay? A mutual friend of ours told me to ask you for a ride home, he went home with his date and I’m just down the road.”

Sandy reluctantly agreed to give him a ride home. Little did those two know that that night would be full of conversation, lead to a morning cup of coffee and eventually, two beautiful children Michale Aaron Pierce of Rock Springs and Amy Michelle Pierce of Urie, Wyoming, and two grandchildren Kyle Charles Pierce (Amy Pierce’s son) and Mark Aurther Pierce (Michale and Felicia Pierce’s son).

As of July 7, 2023, the couple has had 50 joyous years of marriage. Butch not only is a Vietnam Veteran, but a retired employee of General Chemicals now known as Tata Chemicals. Sandy worked as the office manager for Scott’s Auto Body and Glass in Mountain View, Wyoming, but is now retired.

The family would like to extend the invitation to celebrate the love and life these two amazing individuals have brought over the years on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the American Legion Fort Bridger Post 36, 100 CO RD 224, Fort Bridger, WY, from 1-5 p.m. No gifts please. Let’s just celebrate the joy these two have created.