Marion Christine (Neukam) Gummersall (September 15, 1950 – February 3, 2026)

Marion Christine Gummersall, 75, passed away peacefully at her home in the early morning hours of February 3, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family.

Born on September 15, 1950, in Pioche, Nevada, to Lola and Roy Neukam. Where they lived on a little farm. This being the ground work for her palpable love of all animals and devotion to give her children love for animals as well with lifelong joys and memories of 4-H throughout all the years. When she was six years old, her family moved to Pocatello, Idaho where she went to school. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1969 and was a proud Poky Indian.

She met her husband, Rick Gummersall in high school. He attended Highland High School and was equally proud to be a Highland Ram. They often joked about a Ram marrying an Indian, a playful nod to their rival schools. After three years of dating the couple were married on January 24, 1969, and were happily married for 57 years.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

They moved to Rock Springs, shortly after Rick graduated from Idaho State University. Together they raised three wonderful children: Vic, Floyd, and Lola Joyce. Marion loved sharing the story of how it took ten years to bring Vic into their lives through adoption even though he was 5 days old when they got him, joking that she “felt pregnant for a decade” – a memory that perfectly captured her humor and motherly devotion. She adored her children deeply and was an incredible mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, daughter, friend, and partner in crime.

Marion was known for her kind heart, gentle spirit, and unshakable strength that inspired everyone that knew her. Her home was a haven where friends became family, laughter was often shared, and love was unconditional. She worked tirelessly throughout her life, taking on whatever jobs were needed to support her family and help Rick through trade school. For nearly 25 years, Marion was a beloved employee at Walmart, where her coworkers and customers alike loved her.

Family meant everything to Marion. In her later years, she cherished every moment spent with her loved ones. Marion thrived at being a grandma and it meant everything to her to be a grandma. She was never sure that was going to happen in her life and she really lived for them in her late years with infinite tenderness and unwavering love towards them. She never took a single day for granted. Even as her illness progressed, she never complained. Her favorite phrase “it is what it is,” reflected her strength, acceptance, and grace. She found joy in life’s simple pleasures – a cold Pepsi, a good conversation, the beauty of the outdoors, watching old Westerns, and of course, her love for Patsy Cline’s music.

Marion is survived by her loving husband, Rick; their children, Vic, Floyd (Fernando), and Lola Joyce (Spouse: Emily); grandchildren, Ryker and Asher; her brother Robert Neukam and her “bonus sister,” Carla Sutter; and her sweet dogs, Kopper and Daisy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lola Ricks Neukam Argenbright and Roy Neukam; stepfather, Frank Argenbright; and siblings, Irma Carlisle, Roy Neukam, and Marie Short.

Services will be held on Friday, February 13, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. at Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho, with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. It was her desire to be buried next to her loving mother. An interment will immediately follow at Restlawn Memorial Cemetery. After the services, family and friends are invited to gather for a luncheon and share memories at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4773 Independence Avenue, Chubbuck, Idaho.

Marion’s strength, grace, and unwavering love will be remembered always by those who were blessed and lucky enough to know her. She will be deeply missed, forever loved, and always remembered.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com