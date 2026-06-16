Marion Deichmueller (December 18, 1946 - June 8, 2026).

Marion Deichmueller, 79, entered eternal rest on Monday, June 8, 2026 at the home of Bruce Deichmueller and Ruthann Nelson after a long battle with cancer. Born on Wednesday, December 18, 1946 to Herbert Sellers and Gladys Hall, in Big Sandy, West Virginia, Marion was a beacon of joy and vivacity, known for her love of life and her unwavering dedication to family and friends.

Marion spent her formative years in West Virginia, attending local schools and cultivating a strong sense of community and family that would define her character throughout her life. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Alvin Deichmueller, whom she married on November 26, 1988, in Elko, Nevada. Kenneth preceded her in death on April 19, 2022, in Green River.

Throughout her career, Marion exemplified dedication and kindness, most notably in her work as a server at Arctic Circle and St. John’s Thrift Shop. Her vibrant personality shone through her involvement with the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary 2350, where she was an active member, always the life of the party and ready with a smile.

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Marion’s zest for life was reflected in her love for camping, fishing, hunting, dancing, and most importantly, spending time with her family. Her infectious laughter and spirited presence made every gathering she attended a memorable occasion.

Marion’s memory will forever be cherished by one son, Russell Keith Snody Jr. of Green River, Wyoming; two daughters, Cleathel Marie Church of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma; Tammy Deichmueller of South Daytona Florida; one brother, David Grant Sellers of Jane Lew, West Virginia; three sisters, Betty Fox and husband Fred of Jane Lew; Sandra Strader and husband Elwood of Jane Lew; Tammy Burkhammer of Weston, West Virginia; three brothers-in-law, Robert Bruce Deichmueller and companion Ruthann of Green River; Norman Finch of Green River; Jim Stine of St. George, Utah; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Mondragon and husband Alex of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Linda Deichmueller of Green River; three grandchildren, Elric Blane McElhaney and wife Kimberly; Mylo Raven McElhaney; Hayley Downs; five great-grandchildren, Raven; Eian; Rowan; Lilly; Axton; special great-nieces, Madison Deichmueller and Graci Killett; two bonus daughters, Lisa Prime and Dorothy Mitchell; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband Kenneth, brother Clinton Sellers, brothers-in-law Arthur Deichmueller Jr. and Richard Deichmueller, sisters-in-law, Joyce Deichmueller and Priscilla Stine, nephew, John Cory Stine, niece, Tina Stine and great-granddaughter Raelynn Wingo-McElhaney.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2350, 88 North 2nd East Street, Green River. Cremation has taken place as per her wishes. Friends and family are invited to leave condolences online at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Bruce and Ruthann for their unwavering dedication and care, ensuring Marion’s final days were filled with love, kindness, and the comfort of familiar faces.

Marion will be deeply missed but lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Her spirit and passion for life will carry on through the many lives she touched.

Donadagohvi Esti- Until We Meet Again Mother