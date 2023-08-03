Marion Larson (July 15, 1941 – August 1, 2023)

Marion Larson, 82, a longtime resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully at his home near Pinedale, Wyoming on August 1, 2023.

Born in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Oliver and Louise Larson in 1941, Marion grew up and attended school in Superior. After graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman and spent time as a hunting guide while working at a sawmill in the Hoback. After a time working for the Wyoming Highway Department, Marion went on to work at Bridger Coal Company where he was a supervisor for many years until his retirement.

Marion loved the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and riding his ATVs. He spent a lot of time tinkering on things in his shop or fixing something. He loved always having a project or something to work on.

Marion especially enjoyed talking with people and would greet everyone he met with a sincere smile and his eyes would light up sharing the stories of his adventures growing up in and working in Wyoming.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

While at Bridger Coal Company, Marion met his wife Sevim. Together they enjoyed 35 years traveling the back roads and mountains of Wyoming, hunting for fossils, fishing, and, after retiring to Arizona, exploring the desert southwest, panning for gold, and never missing the Friday fish fry at Golden Corral.

Marion is survived by his wife Sevim Larson; two brothers, Maurice Larson and Jay Larson and sister Darlene Mock and their families; and several nephews and nieces. Two brothers, Frank Larson and Roger Larson, passed away before him.

He was loved and his smile will be always missed.

A private service will occur at a later date.