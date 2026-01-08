Marisue Lynn Noble (September 27, 1940 - January 7, 2026).

Marisue Lynn Noble, a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2026, at the age of 85. Born on September 27, 1940, in Rock Springs, she was the beloved daughter of the late Robert William Barwick and Sarah Baird Auld.

Marisue graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1958. In May 1961, she married Richard A. Noble in Salt Lake City, Utah, building a life together filled with love and cherished memories until his passing on December 4, 2025.

A dedicated homemaker, Marisue filled her home with warmth and creativity. She enjoyed sewing, reading and traveling, hobbies that enriched her life and brought joy to those around her. Her love for family was evident in the bonds she formed with her children and grandchildren.

Marisue is survived by her cherished daughter Shari Moran and her husband Patrick of Rock Springs, Wyoming, along with two beloved grandchildren, Shawn Moran and his fiancée Aallie, and Samantha Moran.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sarah Barwick, her devoted husband, Richard Noble, and three brothers: Jack Edwards, Robert Barwick, and Jerry Cederburg.

Following Marisue’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held to celebrate her life and legacy.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in Marisue’s memory be made to Rock Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude for the support and condolences received during this time. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Marisue’s gentle spirit and loving heart will be dearly missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.