Marjorie I. Baldwin (August 9, 1943 - April 30, 2026).

Marjorie I. Baldwin, 82, passed away on April 30, 2026 at Sage View Care Center.

She was born on August 9, 1943 in Cheyenne, the daughter of Athes and Lulu Palmer (Clark).

She graduated from Bushell High with the class of 1963.

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Marjorie married Frank I. Baldwin in Bushell, Nebraska on June 2, 1963. He preceded her in death on December 23, 2006.

She worked as a cook at the Young At Heart Senior Center for 20 years until her retirement.

Marjorie enjoyed spending her time with her grandkids and working on puzzles.

Survivors include her sons Athes Baldwin and wife Wanda, Bryan Baldwin, and Carl Baldwin all of Superior; brothers Geogre Palmer of Davenport, Iowa, Richard Palmer of Galensberg, Illinois; sisters Dorothy Taylor of Garden City, Missouri, Claudia Powell, Lori Thiel both of Cheyenne, Debbie McCaughan of Tyler, Texas; as well as seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, sisters Eula Gibbs, Opal Bates, brothers Jerry Palmer, Larry Palmer, and her mother and father Lulu and Athes Palmer as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2026 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way Rock Springs.

A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the funeral home and also one hour prior to services on Friday.

Interment will take place in the Superior Cemetery in Superior.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.